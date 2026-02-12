Nana Patekar remembers Ajit Pawar, calls him "like a younger brother"

Veteran actor Nana Patekar on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, calling him his "best friend" and "like a younger brother." Speaking to ANI, Patekar said he has known Ajit Pawar since his teenage years. "We are saddened by it (the demise of Ajit Pawar)... I knew him since he was 19-20 years old and had started working as a party worker," the actor said, adding, "I will always miss him. He was my best friend. He was like a younger brother to me."

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on January 28 in Maharashtra's Baramati. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), five people, including the crew, were killed when the chartered Learjet 45 flying from Mumbai to Baramati crash-landed at the runway threshold. Patekar said that while the grief is immense, the family must find strength. "We can't share his grief. We are also sad. But we have to bear his grief," he said, adding that he stands firmly with the Pawar family during this difficult time.

"I am just a part of their pain. That's all I can say," he said. When asked about the political implications and the possibility of a merger between two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Patekar declined to comment, saying such decisions depend on political leaders.

"It all depends on the two parties... If I could decide it, I would have said it. I don't have it in my hands," he remarked. Addressing questions surrounding the crash, Patekar maintained that he is not in a position to speculate. "Whatever question you are asking, you think that I am an all-knowing person. I am just an ordinary person," he said.

Referring to the ongoing probe, he added, "The Chief Minister said that the black box has been recovered. He will get the truth." Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis urged political leaders not to politicise the issue.

"Ajit Pawar was a dear and senior leader of Maharashtra. We also want a thorough probe (into the plane crash). I wrote to the Central government to urge an appropriate probe into the incident and to the Civil Aviation Minister to demand a special investigation. Expected probe's underway. DG Civil Aviation is a big office; CID and DGCA are also investigating. Black box, pilot, and ATC communications, and a forensic audit are underway. Our investigation agencies are of an international standard. There is no reason to doubt our investigation agencies. The truth will definitely come out. We should not politicise Ajit Dada's death," the Chief Minister said a day earlier. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed that the black box from the ill-fated aircraft has been successfully recovered and is under analysis. (ANI)

