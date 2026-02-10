Left Menu

Mystery in the Skies: Rohit Pawar Demands Comprehensive Probe into Ajit Pawar's Tragic Plane Crash

Rohit Pawar, on behalf of NCP (SP), raises suspicions about possible sabotage in the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister. He demands a thorough investigation by multiple agencies, citing concerns over pilot conduct, company influence, and irregularities in the incident's handling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:10 IST
Rohit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar raised suspicions of sabotage in the plane crash that claimed the life of his uncle and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar last month. During a press conference, Rohit Pawar called for a comprehensive investigation involving multiple expert agencies.

He pointed to the questionable track record of Capt. Sumit Kapoor, the pilot at the time of the crash, and raised doubts about VSR Company, the aircraft owner, alleging it wielded undue influence over aviation authorities. Concerns were also raised about Arrow, the handling company that made the booking.

Rohit Pawar questioned the sequence of events leading to the crash, including why the original pilots were delayed and how the substitute pilots reached the airport. Allegations were made about potential tampering with aircraft systems and the handling of flight operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

