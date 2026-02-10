Demand for Probe in Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Amid Conspiracy Allegations
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale calls for an investigation into Ajit Pawar's fatal plane crash, as conspiracy theories emerge. The incident left five dead and has sparked widespread questioning. Authorities are diligently analyzing the black box data to uncover the truth behind the crash circumstances.
- Country:
- India
The tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra's former Deputy Chief Minister and NCP Chief Ajit Pawar is under scrutiny, with Union Minister Ramdas Athawale urging an investigation. Athawale raised concerns about how the aircraft operated despite restrictions, questioning permissions granted for its takeoff.
The crash occurred on January 28 in Baramati, claiming five lives, including Ajit Pawar, his security personnel, and the flight crew. At a press briefing, Athawale emphasized the need for accountability, citing a potential lapse in protocol that allowed the plane's operation. Claims of a larger conspiracy add another layer to the inquiry.
Meanwhile, Rohit Pawar, a prominent figure in the Nationalist Congress Party, suggested that the crash might not be accidental, referencing a theory that involves manipulating transportation circumstances to eliminate individuals. As investigations by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and Directorate General of Civil Aviation intensify, the retrieval of the flight's black box offers hope for valuable insights.
Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, confirmed the recovery of the black box, highlighting ongoing analyses by investigative teams. Fast-tracked due to its significance, this investigation aims to unravel the intricacies of the events leading to the crash, ensuring no potential factor is overlooked. Authorities, however, caution against premature conclusions until the completion of thorough data scrutiny.
