Nicolas Cage's 'Spider-Noir' series to debut on Prime Video in May

Streaming platform Prime Video has set its upcoming live-action series ''Spider-Noir'', starring Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage in his first leading role on television, for release on May 27. Produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video, the series will debut on MGM+'s linear channel in the US on May 25, before launching globally on Prime Video on May 27 as a binge release across more than 240 countries and territories, according to a press release. In a distinctive viewing experiment, ''Spider-Noir'' will be available to stream in two formats - ''Authentic Black & White'' and ''True-Hue Full Colour'' - allowing audiences to choose how they want to experience the show. Based on the Marvel comic ''Spider-Man Noir'', the series follows Ben Reilly (Cage), a seasoned but down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to confront his past after a deeply personal tragedy while navigating life as the city's only superhero. Cage earlier lent his voice to the character of Spider Noir for Sony's animated film ''Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'' (2018). The cast also features Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, and Abraham Popoola, alongside Jack Huston and Oscar-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson. The guest cast includes Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson and Kai Caster. Emmy-winning director Harry Bradbeer has directed and executive produced the first two episodes. The series is co-showrun and executive produced by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot, who developed the project with the Oscar-winning team behind ''Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'' - Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce through their banner Lord Miller along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear, while Pascal serves as an executive producer via Pascal Pictures. Cage and Pavlina Hatoupis are also attached as executive producers.

