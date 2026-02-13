Jyoti Structures Is Building Execution Capacity Through People, Safety Systems, and Manufacturing Scale

Mumbai, February 13th, 2026: Jyoti Structures Limited (JSL), a listed Engineering, Procurement and Construction company specialising in power transmission infrastructure, reported steady operational performance in 2025, supported by stable project execution and consistent site-level outcomes across its active portfolio. JSL grew its workforce in 2025 by onboarding over 70 engineers, increased women representation to 39 employees, and expanded overall employee strength to more than 750 personnel. During the same period, the company conducted 53 internal workshops focused on technical and functional capability building and implemented three CSR initiatives supported through employee participation. The company also advanced its execution readiness through manufacturing expansion and governance frameworks. In 2025, JSL commissioned galvanisation operations at its second Nashik manufacturing unit, adding 33,000 MT of annual capacity and increasing aggregate tower manufacturing capability at Nashik to approximately 69,000 MT, supporting fabrication accuracy, scheduling control, and delivery predictability across transmission projects . Speaking about this, Rajesh Kumar Singh, CEO, Jyoti Structures Limited, said, ''Execution at scale depends on disciplined systems, capable teams, and consistent supervision across project environments. In 2025, our emphasis was on ensuring predictability in delivery and consistency in on-ground performance across projects. As grid expansion accelerates across the country, we remain focused on execution reliability, financial discipline, and continuous improvement across our operations.'' During the year, JSL conducted 37 job-specific safety training webinars through its corporate Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) team and 897 job-specific safety training sessions through site HSE teams across active project locations. These efforts were supported by structured Quality, Health, Safety and Environment audits, along with external certification audits across JSL's corporate offices, manufacturing facilities, and project site. Independent ISO audits completed during the year reinforced JSL's certified management systems covering quality management, environmental management, and occupational health and safety. These certifications reflect the company's structured approach to execution discipline, compliance, and operational risk management across engineering, manufacturing, and site operations . Alongside execution priorities, JSL continued employee-led CSR initiatives across project regions, providing in-kind support to community institutions through structured engagement with local organisations, aligned with the company's responsible operations framework . About Jyoti Structures Ltd (JSL) Jyoti Structures Ltd (JSL) is a listed global Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company specialising in power transmission and distribution projects, with operations across 50+ countries. Incorporated in 1974, JSL has a legacy of over four decades in executing turnkey projects across the power transmission value chain, including design and engineering, consulting, tower testing, manufacturing, construction, and project management. The company also undertakes high-voltage underground cabling and optical fibre ground wire (OPGW) installations, supporting grid expansion and system reliability.

