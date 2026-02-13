DIARY-Political and General News Events from February 13

For other diaries, please see: Political and General News Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is ​filed daily. ** Indicates new events --------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13

** TBILISI - Croatian President Zoran Milanovic commenced an official ​visit to Georgia. ** BISHKEK - Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ermek Kosherbaev ‌will ​make official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

** BISHKEK - Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda will arrive in Kyrgyzstan on a working visit. VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2026 (to Feb. 17). BERLIN – 76th Berlin International Film Festival. (To Feb. 22).

BERLIN/BRATISLAVA/BUDAPEST - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Germany to participate in the 62nd Munich Security Conference. Secretary Rubio will ‌travel then to Slovakia and Hungary to strengthen US relations with the two countries. (To Feb. 16) BOHOL, Philippines - ASEAN Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting (AFCDM) - WG Meeting. BERLIN - Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Germany, where he will participate in the Munich Security Conference. (To Feb. 15) GLOBAL - World Radio Day RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2026. (To Feb. 21) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14 GLOBAL - St. Valentine's Day BEIRUT – 21st anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik ‌al-Hariri - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17 Abu Dhabi - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets the UAE's President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. NEW DELHI - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India. (To Feb. 19) PRISTINA – ‌18th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2026 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 18 ** COPENHAGEN - The ministers for Nordic cooperation meet in Copenhagen, Denmark. The meeting agenda includes the possible update of the Treaty of Co-operation between the Nordic countries, known as the Helsinki Treaty

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19 NEW DELHI - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visits to India to significantly strengthen bilateral ties amid a rapidly changing global order. (To Feb. 21) LONDON - London Fashion Week Winter 2026. (To Feb. 23). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22 SEOUL - Brazilian ⁠President Luiz Inacio ​Lula da Silva visits South Korea to have a ⁠summit with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. (To Feb. 24) LONDON – EE British Academy Film Awards 2026 LAOS - Laotian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 24 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address to a joint ⁠session of Congress in Washington. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27 CARACAS – 37th anniversary of deadly Caracas riots. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28 LONDON - The BRIT Awards 2026 - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 2 ** PARIS - OECD Financial Markets Week Spring 2026. (To March ​6) NICOSIA – EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council (To March 3) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 3 LUXEMBOURG - European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen speaks at EIB Forum conference – 1025 GMT LUXEMBOURG - European Economic Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis ⁠speaks at EIB Forum conference – 1545 GMT

LUXEMBOURG - European Council President Antonio Costa speaks at EIB Forum conference – 0830 GMT THURSDAY, MARCH 5 BRUSSELS – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council. (To March 6) NEPAL - Nepalese House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 8 COLOMBIA - Colombian House of Representatives Election. COLOMBIA - Colombian Senate Election. SWITZERLAND - Switzerland ⁠Referendum ​Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 9

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 10 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 14 CANBERRA - Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese will welcome the King and Queen of Denmark to Australia. (To March 19). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 16 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 17 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18 LONDON - Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to make a state visit to the UK. (To March 19) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 19 BRUSSELS – EU European council (To March ⁠20) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 22 ITALY - Italy Referendum Election. SLOVENIA - Slovenian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 26 PARIS - G7 foreign ministers meet at Vaux-de-Cernay near Paris. (to March 27) YAOUNDE - WTO ministerial meeting in Cameroon. (To March 29) BRUSSELS – EU foreign affairs council (trade) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, ⁠MARCH 27 NICOSIA - EU informal meeting of economic and financial ⁠affairs ministers (To March 28) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 29 BRUSSELS – EU foreign affairs council (trade) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 7

** METRO MANILA - ASEAN Finance Ministers Meeting (AFMM). (To April 10) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 12 HUNGARY - Hungarian National Assembly Election. PERU - Peruvian Congress of the Republic Election. PERU - Peruvian Presidency Election. BENIN - Beninese Presidency Election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 13

** WASHINGTON D.C. - Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and ‌IMF, Spring meetings. (To April 18) - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The ‌inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical ​Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

