Century Real Estate Partners with Bengaluru FC in Landmark Sponsorship Deal

Bengaluru, 13th February 2026: Bengaluru FC has entered into a strategic partnership with Century Real Estate, onboarding them as one of the club's Principal Sponsors, while also featuring the real estate major as a back-of-jersey partner. The brand's logo will appear on the back of the team's match jersey for the upcoming Indian Super League season. The partnership brings together two Bengaluru-based institutions with shared legacy and deep-rooted connections to the city. The addition of Century Real Estate marks a significant milestone in Bengaluru FC's partner ecosystem. The club continues to align with organisations that reflect its long-term vision and professional standards. Since its inception, the Blues have established themselves as one of India's most reputed clubs, and the team's growth has been supported by consistent on-field performance and one of the most passionate fan bases in Indian football. For Century Real Estate, the partnership reflects a natural extension of its longstanding commitment to Bengaluru, offering a powerful platform to connect with the city's vibrant community. With a legacy spanning over five decades, the organisation has played a defining role in the city's urban evolution. The association reflects a shared investment in the city's sporting and cultural landscape. Ravindra Pai, Managing Director, Century Real Estate, said, ''At Century Real Estate, Bengaluru has always been at the heart of what we do, and this partnership with Bengaluru FC is a reflection of that shared connection to the city. BFC represents the passion, ambition, and community spirit that Bengaluru stands for. Our association goes beyond brand presence on the jersey and is about supporting a club that continues to inspire the city and its people. We are proud to come on board as a principal sponsor and exclusive back of the jersey partner for the ISL season, and we look forward to building a meaningful journey together.'' Karan Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW Sports said, ''Bengaluru FC represents the energy, resilience, and pride of this city. As a club, we have grown alongside Bengaluru and remain deeply invested in its future. Partnerships like these allow us to connect meaningfully with the community and with fans across generations. We see every association as a long-term commitment that goes beyond visibility - it is about celebrating Bengaluru and strengthening a platform that inspires the city's youth.'' The partnership will extend across stadium branding, fan engagement zones, and integrated digital campaigns throughout the season. Century Real Estate's jersey presence will anchor sustained brand visibility among football audiences across Karnataka and national markets, reinforced through match day integrations, digital storytelling, and immersive fan initiatives designed to drive deeper engagement beyond the stadium environment. The Indian Super League is one of India's most-watched sporting properties, offering partners high broadcast visibility and national reach. As Bengaluru FC prepares for the upcoming ISL campaign, the partnership signals strong brand visibility. It also reflects a shared intent to champion the city on the national stage while deepening engagement with the community that continues to support both Institutions.

