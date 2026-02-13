Left Menu

Sikkim MP meets Union forest minister, seeks intervention over rising man-animal conflicts

Subba met Yadav at his Parliament office and submitted a memorandum, highlighting the increasing incidents of crop depredation and threats to human safety, which have severely impacted rural livelihoods and led to a decline in active farming in several areas, according to a statement issued by the MPs office here.

Updated: 13-02-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 17:47 IST
Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba met Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday, seeking his intervention on issues being faced by people living in villages on the periphery of forests, including the growing incidents of man-animal conflicts. Subba met Yadav at his Parliament office and submitted a memorandum, highlighting the increasing incidents of crop depredation and threats to human safety, which have severely impacted rural livelihoods and led to a decline in active farming in several areas, according to a statement issued by the MP's office here. He urged the minister to formulate a special programme for Sikkim focusing on scientific mitigation measures, strengthened compensation mechanisms, preventive infrastructure, and community-based conservation initiatives to safeguard both farmers' interests and wildlife, it said. Subba also noted that more than 40 per cent of Sikkim's total geographical area is under protected forest cover, it added. He also proposed the development of regulated trekking and hiking trails, eco-friendly camping sites, interpretation centres, and community-led tourism initiatives to generate livelihood opportunities. Yadav gave a patient hearing to the concerns raised by the MP and assured him that the matter would be examined positively, the statement said.

