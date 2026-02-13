Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Embraces AI-Enhanced Radio for a Digital Future

On World Radio Day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched a new version of the national song Vande Mataram, highlighting radio's role in information dissemination. Sai emphasized AI's potential in revolutionizing communication and establishing an AI Data Centre Park in Nava Raipur for advancing education, healthcare, and agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:56 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched a fresh rendition of the national song Vande Mataram during a program organized by Akashvani Raipur and UNESCO on World Radio Day. Sai praised Akashvani for its enduring reliability as India's trusted news broadcaster despite private media competition.

Echoing radio's historic role as a vital communication link, Sai discussed its impact on rural areas by being the primary connector when other mediums could not reach remote villages. He also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' as a testament to radio's extensive reach and influence.

Sai highlighted the prospects of integrating Artificial Intelligence with radio to revolutionize communication. AI tools can accelerate the dissemination of emergency information and updates, and the establishment of an AI Data Centre Park in Nava Raipur promises to unlock new opportunities in education, healthcare, and agriculture.

