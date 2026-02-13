Transgender Trailblazer: Kaveri's Historic Win in Telangana Elections

In a groundbreaking victory, Nagilla Sudhakar, popularly known as Kaveri, secured a position as councillor in Telangana's Chityala municipality during the recent elections held on February 11.

Kaveri, who ran as an independent from Ward No 1, overcame initial skepticism and secured a 101-vote majority, defeating competitors backed by established political parties.

Sudhakar expressed immense gratitude towards the townspeople, pledging lifelong service to address community issues while championing transgender rights and advocacy as part of their new responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)