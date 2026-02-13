Transgender Trailblazer: Kaveri's Historic Win in Telangana Elections
Nagilla Sudhakar, also known as Kaveri, made history by winning as a councillor in Chityala municipality, Telangana. Contesting as an independent, Kaveri secured a majority of 101 votes despite facing ridicule. Committed to serving the community, Kaveri plans to advocate for transgender rights in the new role.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:41 IST
India
- India
In a groundbreaking victory, Nagilla Sudhakar, popularly known as Kaveri, secured a position as councillor in Telangana's Chityala municipality during the recent elections held on February 11.
Kaveri, who ran as an independent from Ward No 1, overcame initial skepticism and secured a 101-vote majority, defeating competitors backed by established political parties.
Sudhakar expressed immense gratitude towards the townspeople, pledging lifelong service to address community issues while championing transgender rights and advocacy as part of their new responsibilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
