Congress Celebrates Sweeping Victory in Telangana Municipal Elections

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy credits Congress's significant victory in the municipal elections to diligent efforts by party workers and promises comprehensive municipal development. Meanwhile, BRS and BJP claim significant gains despite Congress's triumph, reflecting an evolving political landscape in urban local bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Following a resounding victory in the municipal elections, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has committed to developing every municipality comprehensively, aiming to meet the public's trust. He attributed this success to the tireless efforts of Congress workers, expressing gratitude to the people.

In contrast, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao highlighted his party's gains, alleging misuse of state resources and 'intimidation tactics' by the ruling Congress. Despite these claims, BRS managed to secure victory in 15 municipalities.

Meanwhile, State BJP President N Ramchander Rao noted his party's new inroads, despite not winning overall control. He acknowledged the BJP's increased influence and hinted at a growing presence in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

