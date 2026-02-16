Left Menu

Tiffany & Co. Shines Bright in India's Valentine's Day Spotlight

Tiffany & Co. has positioned itself at the forefront of India's Valentine's Day celebrations, with high-profile features in top publications. The American brand showcases love in various forms, from self-expression to timeless romance, capturing the cultural essence of this romantic season through its luxurious jewelry collections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 16-02-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 16:57 IST
Tiffany & Co. Shines Bright in India's Valentine's Day Spotlight
  • Country:
  • United States

In February 2026, Tiffany & Co. has captured the cultural imagination of India during Valentine's Day, placing itself as a central player in the season's narratives. This is highlighted by the brand's presence in leading Indian publications like Harper's Bazaar, HELLO!, and Grazia India.

Valentine's Day is more than just a celebration of romantic love; it has become a moment for self-love and personal expression. In Harper's Bazaar, Twinkle Khanna embodies this ethos through Tiffany's jewelry, while HELLO! showcases Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar, symbolizing classic romance.

Grazia's 'Power Of Love Series' underscores Tiffany's influence, featuring several duos celebrating love in diverse forms, all adorned with the brand's creations. Through these cultural ties, Tiffany & Co. continues to define Valentine's Day in India with sophistication and elegance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

 India
2
Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

 Global
3
Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Uttarakhand Courts

Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Uttarakhand Courts

 India
4
Norway's Winning Formula: The Secret Behind Olympic Success

Norway's Winning Formula: The Secret Behind Olympic Success

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026