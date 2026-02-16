Tiffany & Co. Shines Bright in India's Valentine's Day Spotlight

In February 2026, Tiffany & Co. has captured the cultural imagination of India during Valentine's Day, placing itself as a central player in the season's narratives. This is highlighted by the brand's presence in leading Indian publications like Harper's Bazaar, HELLO!, and Grazia India.

Valentine's Day is more than just a celebration of romantic love; it has become a moment for self-love and personal expression. In Harper's Bazaar, Twinkle Khanna embodies this ethos through Tiffany's jewelry, while HELLO! showcases Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar, symbolizing classic romance.

Grazia's 'Power Of Love Series' underscores Tiffany's influence, featuring several duos celebrating love in diverse forms, all adorned with the brand's creations. Through these cultural ties, Tiffany & Co. continues to define Valentine's Day in India with sophistication and elegance.

