Child Abduction Foiled: Jewelry Theft Motive Uncovered

A 25-year-old suspect has been apprehended in the abduction case of a four-year-old girl from Mananthavady, Kerala. The child, who went missing on February 7, was discovered abandoned but unharmed, leading police to intensify their investigation.

The accused, Chappali Jihas, was captured in Kozhikode. He is a suspect in multiple offenses, including a drug-related charge. The abduction occurred while the child played outside, and the suspect allegedly attempted to steal her earrings, abandoning the effort when she cried.

Police harnessed CCTV and AI technology, obtaining footage showing Jihas with the child on a scooter. The investigation remains active as authorities delve deeper into the suspect's criminal activities.

