Superintendent Engineer Nabbed in Bribery Sting

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested Babulal, a superintendent engineer with Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

According to officials, the arrest was part of a trap operation executed by the ACB's Ajmer unit after a complainant accused the officer of demanding Rs 2.10 lakh to issue work orders.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta confirmed that a Rs 2 lakh bribe was settled, and Babulal was caught while accepting the initial Rs 50,000 payment. An investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)