Superintendent Engineer Nabbed in Bribery Sting
The Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended Babulal, a superintendent engineer from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe. The bribe was reportedly part of a larger Rs 2.10 lakh demand for issuing work orders. Upon verifying the complaint, ACB laid a trap and caught Babulal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:02 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested Babulal, a superintendent engineer with Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.
According to officials, the arrest was part of a trap operation executed by the ACB's Ajmer unit after a complainant accused the officer of demanding Rs 2.10 lakh to issue work orders.
ACB Director General Govind Gupta confirmed that a Rs 2 lakh bribe was settled, and Babulal was caught while accepting the initial Rs 50,000 payment. An investigation is ongoing.
