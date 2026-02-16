Left Menu

CPI(M) Strategizes for LDF's Comeback Amid Challenges

CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby expressed optimism about LDF's prospects in upcoming Kerala assembly elections despite setbacks in local polls. Comparing the situation to Argentina's World Cup recovery, he criticized national policies, highlighting issues with trade agreements and educational laws. A 'Delhi March' protest is planned against the government.

Updated: 16-02-2026 20:02 IST
CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby remains confident in the LDF's ability to secure a third term in the Kerala assembly despite facing setbacks in the recent local body elections.

Drawing a parallel to Argentina's triumph in the World Cup despite early losses, Baby emphasized that the recent poll results were a temporary hurdle. His optimism was echoed by Mani Shankar Aiyar of Congress, who asserted LDF's likely retention of power.

Additionally, Baby criticized the NDA government's trade and educational policies and announced a 'Delhi March' protest. He urged leaders in Telangana and Karnataka to oppose new labor codes, highlighting growing regional discontent with central policies.

