Left Menu

Tragedy in Gujarat: Woman Killed by Lioness in Amreli

A 45-year-old woman named Manjulaben Solanki was fatally attacked by a lioness while washing clothes in a village in Gujarat's Amreli district. Despite villagers' efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead at a hospital. The forest department later captured the lioness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amreli | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:04 IST
Tragedy in Gujarat: Woman Killed by Lioness in Amreli
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old woman was killed by a lioness in Gujarat's Amreli district on Monday. Manjulaben Solanki fell victim while washing clothes by the river in the village of Govindpur, as confirmed by forest officer Harshil Vanik.

The tragic event occurred under the Dalkhaniya range of Gir East forest division, where Solanki was attacked. Villagers attempted a rescue and rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

The forest department swiftly responded by capturing the lioness in a cage and relocating her to a rescue center, ensuring the safety of the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
2
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India
4
Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026