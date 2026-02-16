Tragedy in Gujarat: Woman Killed by Lioness in Amreli

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old woman was killed by a lioness in Gujarat's Amreli district on Monday. Manjulaben Solanki fell victim while washing clothes by the river in the village of Govindpur, as confirmed by forest officer Harshil Vanik.

The tragic event occurred under the Dalkhaniya range of Gir East forest division, where Solanki was attacked. Villagers attempted a rescue and rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

The forest department swiftly responded by capturing the lioness in a cage and relocating her to a rescue center, ensuring the safety of the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)