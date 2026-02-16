Tarique Rahman's Landmark Victory: A New Era for Bangladesh
Tarique Rahman is set to be sworn in as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh after his party’s resounding victory in the recent elections. This marks a pivotal moment for the country's political landscape. Rahman advocates for national unity amidst economic challenges and calls for peace over political divisiveness.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Tarique Rahman will take the oath as Bangladesh's new Prime Minister following his party's commanding win in the general elections. Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a decisive 209 seats in the 297-seat parliament.
The ceremony breaks from tradition by taking place at the South Plaza of the Parliament Complex, and President Mohammed Shahabuddin will oversee the proceedings. This victory comes after a turbulent period in Bangladeshi politics, highlighted by the disqualification of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League.
Rahman, returning to Bangladesh after 17 years in London, stressed the importance of unity in his inaugural address, focusing on national cohesion amid strains on democracy and governance. He warned against political divisiveness, which he believes threatens the country's delicate democracy, and called for peace and collaboration to tackle economic and governance challenges.
