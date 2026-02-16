Chhattisgarh SDM Arrested in Fatal Raid Aftermath
A Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Chhattisgarh was arrested along with three others following the death of a 60-year-old man during a raid against illegal mining. The incident caused public outrage, with allegations of corruption and heavy-handedness by the authorities.
A Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and three others were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district following the death of a 60-year-old man during a raid against illegal mining activities. The SDM, identified as Karun Dahariya, allegedly led the late-night raid accompanied by private individuals.
During the operation in Hanspur village, the group reportedly attacked locals accused of illegal mining, leading to multiple injuries. One of the injured, Ramnaresh, succumbed to his injuries, while two others remain hospitalized. The incident has sparked widespread protests, with demonstrators demanding justice for the victims.
Political figures have seized on the incident to criticize the local government, labeling it as 'administrative terrorism.' Allegations of corruption and abuse of power have been raised, as the state investigates the SDM's actions and involvement of private individuals.
