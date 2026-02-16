BJP's Cow Urine Ritual Sparks Controversy at Maharashtra Temple

Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar performed a 'purification' ritual using cow urine at a local temple. The ritual followed a visit by Abdul Sattar, a Muslim Shiv Sena MLA, which occurred during Mahashivratri celebrations and was widely circulated on social media.

Sattar's visit to the Shiva temple in Rahimabad drew protests from the BJP and other groups, with objections centered around his religious affiliations and dietary practices. The viral video of his temple entry prompted BJP workers to take action, claiming that Sattar's presence compromised the temple's sanctity.

Manoj Morellu, the Sillod BJP chief, stated that the cow urine ritual was necessary to 'purify' the temple, as Sattar's actions were perceived as deceptive by both Hindus and Muslims. This incident has highlighted ongoing tensions around religious practices and political affiliations within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)