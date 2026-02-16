Left Menu

BJP's Cow Urine Ritual Sparks Controversy at Maharashtra Temple

BJP workers conducted a cow urine 'purification' ritual at a Maharashtra temple after Muslim MLA Abdul Sattar's visit sparked social media backlash. The Sattar visit during Mahashivratri ignited protests, with BJP leaders claiming it compromised the temple's sanctity due to Sattar's dietary habits and religious activities.

BJP's Cow Urine Ritual Sparks Controversy at Maharashtra Temple
Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar performed a 'purification' ritual using cow urine at a local temple. The ritual followed a visit by Abdul Sattar, a Muslim Shiv Sena MLA, which occurred during Mahashivratri celebrations and was widely circulated on social media.

Sattar's visit to the Shiva temple in Rahimabad drew protests from the BJP and other groups, with objections centered around his religious affiliations and dietary practices. The viral video of his temple entry prompted BJP workers to take action, claiming that Sattar's presence compromised the temple's sanctity.

Manoj Morellu, the Sillod BJP chief, stated that the cow urine ritual was necessary to 'purify' the temple, as Sattar's actions were perceived as deceptive by both Hindus and Muslims. This incident has highlighted ongoing tensions around religious practices and political affiliations within the region.

