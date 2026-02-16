President Murmu to Witness Spectacular International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam

President Droupadi Murmu will be observing the International Fleet Review (IFR), organized by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. This prestigious event gathers warships and submarines from friendly nations, illustrating military strength and cooperation.

The IFR will feature the President's review of both Indian and visiting ships' capabilities. Notably, INS Sumedha, a locally constructed Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel, will function as the Presidential Yacht. The review includes a display of India's indigenous naval platforms, reflecting India's evolution into a 'Builder's Navy'.

Spanning from February 15 to 25, the IFR strengthens maritime ties through ceremonial and professional exchanges. It emphasizes India's commitment to maritime cooperation and dialogue, strengthening mutual respect and operational familiarity among participating nations.