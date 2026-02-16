Lay's Unveils New Brand Identity in India as AI Initiatives Bloom

Lay's, a leading potato chip brand under PepsiCo, announced a fresh brand identity for its Indian market on Monday. Set to launch in March, the new packaging underscores the brand's dedication to sustainability, reflecting its farm-to-bag journey and recyclable structures, marking a pivotal shift in its global branding strategy.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government is gearing up to highlight its expertise in Artificial Intelligence as it prepares for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Through a special pavilion, Odisha will present its comprehensive 'AI to Impact' approach, showcasing the state's transition from pilot initiatives to real-world applications in governance, healthcare, and beyond.

The event will feature contributions from over ten innovative startups and ecosystem collaborators. These include a diverse range of applied AI startups, research entities, and technology alliances, illustrating Odisha's commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence for practical and impactful purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)