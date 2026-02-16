Auli's Night Skiing Debut: Illuminating the Slopes of Uttarakhand
Night skiing debuted in Auli, Uttarakhand, as skiers navigated snowy slopes with fire torches. Part of the National Skiing Championship and Winter Carnival, the event highlighted Auli's potential as a winter sports destination. Himachal Pradesh's team dominated, winning six gold medals.
In a dazzling display, night skiing unfolded in Auli, Uttarakhand, with skiers carrying fire torches gracefully zig-zagging down snow-covered slopes under the cover of darkness. This inaugural event was a highlight of the ongoing National Skiing Championship and Winter Carnival, orchestrated by the Winter Games Association in partnership with the Uttarakhand government.
The championship, spanning four days, concluded with cultural festivities, showcasing the region's rich traditions. Notably, the Himachal Pradesh team clinched victory by securing six gold medals, closely trailed by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir team in second and third places, respectively.
Harshmani Vyas, president of the Winter Games Association of Uttarakhand, hailed the event as a pivotal milestone for promoting winter tourism in Uttarakhand. He emphasized that this endeavor positions Auli as a burgeoning hub for winter sports on the global stage.
