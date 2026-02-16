Left Menu

Governor's Rapid Address Sparks Debate in Himachal Pradesh Assembly

In Himachal Pradesh, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla concluded his Assembly address in just over two minutes, omitting parts critiquing a constitutional institution. This act, echoing incidents in other states, reignites discussions on the revenue deficit grant's cessation and its impact on hill states like Himachal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla cut short his Assembly address to merely two minutes and ten seconds. The governor chose to skip paragraphs critiquing a constitutional institution, sparking debate and comparisons to previous similar incidents in other states.

The omitted sections reportedly focused on concerns about the cessation of the revenue deficit grant as per the 16th Finance Commission's recommendations. The governor emphasized that the remaining address highlighted the government's achievements up for legislative discussion.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu responded to the governor's decision, asserting its precedence and emphasizing the significance of the RDG for the state's economy. Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur criticized the abrupt conclusion, highlighting potential economic impacts on Himachal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

