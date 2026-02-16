Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Budget Session Set for Fireworks Amid RDG Controversy

As political tensions rise ahead of Himachal Pradesh's Budget Session, leaders clash over the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) issue and procedural matters. Both Congress and BJP dig in for heated debates. Speaker Pathania and Chief Minister Sukhu stress cooperation, while Opposition leader Thakur raises agenda concerns.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (R) and Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania (L) (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Political tensions have heightened in Himachal Pradesh as the Budget Session of the State Assembly approaches, with leaders from both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP exchanging sharp remarks over the agenda and the contentious Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania led an all-party meeting prior to the commencement of the session, attended by key figures including the Parliamentary Affairs Minister and the Leader of Opposition.

Speaker Pathania appealed for cooperation between the treasury and opposition benches to ensure smooth proceedings, emphasizing that the Assembly's function relies on this collaboration. Addressing media queries on the BJP's objections, Pathania explained that opposition members argued for the precedence of the Governor's Address discussion over other legislative business.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of the Congress slammed the discontinuation of RDG, labeling it "unfortunate" and accusing the BJP of exploiting the issue politically. He stressed the constitutional right of the state to the grant, signaling that the matter would be raised in the Assembly through a government resolution. Meanwhile, Opposition leader Jairam Thakur questioned the clarity of the session's schedule, expressing concerns over procedural deviations and urging adherence to parliamentary traditions.

