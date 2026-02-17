Justice Delivered: Acquittal After Decades

In a notable turn of events, the Allahabad High Court has acquitted three men originally convicted of dacoity in 1983. The judgment came on Monday, focusing on a case from 1982, and highlighted significant discrepancies in the witnesses' statements leading to the decision.

The criminal appeal was launched by seven individuals, who were sentenced by a special sessions judge in Budaun. The men were charged under Indian Penal Code sections 395 and 397, linked to a reported incident on July 27, 1982. However, with time, four of the appellants passed away, and the case remained unresolved for decades.

Ultimately, the court concluded that the surviving appellants deserved the benefit of the doubt due to procedural oversights by the trial court. This acquittal marks the end of a lengthy legal process, emphasizing the importance of accuracy in evidence evaluation.

