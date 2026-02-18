Left Menu

Crocs Unveils 'Let Them Talk' Campaign with Bollywood Icon

Crocs launches a new campaign, 'Let Them Talk,' featuring Bollywood star Siddhant Chaturvedi. The campaign highlights the Echo range, celebrating street style, comfort, and cultural expression. It's a bold statement on self-identity, without seeking external approval, and reinforces Crocs as a platform for self-expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:14 IST
Crocs Unveils 'Let Them Talk' Campaign with Bollywood Icon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Crocs, the renowned leader in innovative casual footwear, has launched its latest campaign titled 'Let Them Talk,' fronted by Bollywood sensation Siddhant Chaturvedi. This initiative highlights Crocs' Echo range, blending street style with comfort to emphasize personal expression through a vibrant cultural narrative.

The campaign centers around an empowering concept where confidence is not declared but lived. It captures the essence of urban life, celebrating the spontaneous moments of individuality. Siddhant Chaturvedi, known for his authenticity in style and movement, embodies this philosophy, effortlessly transitioning through various settings.

Crafted by Homegrown, the film showcases this cultural narrative with a strong visual and musical style, underscoring Crocs' role in self-expression. According to Yann Le Bozec of Crocs, the campaign is a cultural statement that places Crocs at the heart of today's street culture conversations. The Echo range, starting with the Echo RO Gum Clog, marks an evolution in design and style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Police Investigate Epstein's Alleged Trafficking Through London Airports

UK Police Investigate Epstein's Alleged Trafficking Through London Airports

 Global
2
Garbage Politics: Karnataka Deputy CM Takes On BJP with ESMA Threat

Garbage Politics: Karnataka Deputy CM Takes On BJP with ESMA Threat

 India
3
Argentine Maritime Workers Strike Against Labor Reform

Argentine Maritime Workers Strike Against Labor Reform

 Global
4
Exclusive Capital's Fraud Case Unfolds: Bail Plea Rulings and High Stakes

Exclusive Capital's Fraud Case Unfolds: Bail Plea Rulings and High Stakes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026