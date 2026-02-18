Crocs Unveils 'Let Them Talk' Campaign with Bollywood Icon

Crocs, the renowned leader in innovative casual footwear, has launched its latest campaign titled 'Let Them Talk,' fronted by Bollywood sensation Siddhant Chaturvedi. This initiative highlights Crocs' Echo range, blending street style with comfort to emphasize personal expression through a vibrant cultural narrative.

The campaign centers around an empowering concept where confidence is not declared but lived. It captures the essence of urban life, celebrating the spontaneous moments of individuality. Siddhant Chaturvedi, known for his authenticity in style and movement, embodies this philosophy, effortlessly transitioning through various settings.

Crafted by Homegrown, the film showcases this cultural narrative with a strong visual and musical style, underscoring Crocs' role in self-expression. According to Yann Le Bozec of Crocs, the campaign is a cultural statement that places Crocs at the heart of today's street culture conversations. The Echo range, starting with the Echo RO Gum Clog, marks an evolution in design and style.

(With inputs from agencies.)