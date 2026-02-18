Rise in Drug Trafficking at Mumbai Airport: A Closer Look at the Smuggling Menace

At the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, smuggling of hydroponic marijuana has emerged as a major challenge in 2025-26, with Thailand identified as a key source of the illegal drug, officials reported on Wednesday.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) registered 200 cases of hydroponic weed smuggling from April 2025 to January 2026, seizing more than 1,101 kg of the illicit substance. Overall, the number of cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act showed a marked increase during this period, with 207 registered by January 2026 compared to 57 the previous year.

The report noted that drug syndicates are using 'low-risk' carriers, including families, seniors, and even fake diplomatic pouches to smuggle drugs. In some instances, traffickers have resorted to extreme measures, such as ingesting capsules filled with cocaine. The Customs department has been actively responding to the challenge, with notable seizures and arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)