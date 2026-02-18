Left Menu

Inspiring Feats: Delhi State Para Athletics Championship Unveils Unyielding Spirit

The Third Delhi State Para Athletics Championship commenced at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, featuring over 1,000 para-athletes. Advocate Vinay Kumar Dubey and other dignitaries praised athletes' courage and resilience. The Kumari Mamta Devi Charitable Trust pledged support to empower differently-abled athletes. The event promotes an inclusive and empowered sports environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:49 IST
Inspiring Feats: Delhi State Para Athletics Championship Unveils Unyielding Spirit
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi hosted the Third Delhi State Para Athletics Championship at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with over 1,000 para-athletes participating. The event featured a dignitary presence, including Advocate Vinay Kumar Dubey, who praised the athletes' courage and resilience.

Dubey emphasized the importance of empowering differently-abled athletes and highlighted the Kumari Mamta Devi Charitable Trust's commitment to providing necessary resources and opportunities. The initiative aims to help these athletes excel on national and international stages.

The championship symbolizes a collaboration between the government and society to ensure equal opportunities for persons with disabilities, fostering an inclusive sporting environment and encouraging societal transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Diplomacy: King Frederik's Greenland Visit Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Royal Diplomacy: King Frederik's Greenland Visit Amidst Geopolitical Tension...

 Global
2
Statiq Secures $18M: Charging Up for Global EV Expansion

Statiq Secures $18M: Charging Up for Global EV Expansion

 India
3
Switzerland Ends 2025 with Surplus, Eyes Future Deficits

Switzerland Ends 2025 with Surplus, Eyes Future Deficits

 Global
4
Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026