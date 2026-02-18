Inspiring Feats: Delhi State Para Athletics Championship Unveils Unyielding Spirit

New Delhi hosted the Third Delhi State Para Athletics Championship at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with over 1,000 para-athletes participating. The event featured a dignitary presence, including Advocate Vinay Kumar Dubey, who praised the athletes' courage and resilience.

Dubey emphasized the importance of empowering differently-abled athletes and highlighted the Kumari Mamta Devi Charitable Trust's commitment to providing necessary resources and opportunities. The initiative aims to help these athletes excel on national and international stages.

The championship symbolizes a collaboration between the government and society to ensure equal opportunities for persons with disabilities, fostering an inclusive sporting environment and encouraging societal transformation.

