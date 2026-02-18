AI for Inclusion: Transforming the Future of Work

The Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) hosted a significant International Conclave on 'AI for Inclusion & the Future of Work 2026' at The Park Hotel, New Delhi. The event was a precursor to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, aimed at leveraging artificial intelligence for equitable growth and livelihood security.

Senior policymakers, global representatives, industry leaders, and academic institutions gathered to explore AI's transformative potential. Discussions focused on using AI to accelerate formalization and expand opportunities, particularly in India's substantial informal sector. Various thematic sessions addressed AI's role in mitigating inequality, enhancing infrastructure, and strengthening governance.

A crucial outcome was the 'Delhi Declaration on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work,' advocating principles of equity, worker transition pathways, and responsible governance. The event emphasized the importance of structured policy interventions and international cooperation to ensure AI's benefits are widespread and democratic values upheld.

