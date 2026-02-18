'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story' Sparks Community Protest

Members of the Yadav community staged a protest on Wednesday, alleging that the film 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story' could disturb social harmony and offend community sentiments.

The protesters gathered near Khirni crossing on Ganwa Road, burning posters and demanding an immediate ban on the movie's release.

Community leaders plan to take legal action if their demands are unmet, arguing the film misrepresents their community and threatens peace.