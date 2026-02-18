Left Menu

DDA's New Housing Scheme Relieves Buyers with Inclusive Parking Cost

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced a new directive eliminating separate parking charges from the total flat price in its housing projects. This move is expected to benefit homebuyers as all costs associated with parking construction are now included in overall project expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:20 IST
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has taken a significant step towards easing the financial burden on homebuyers by eliminating separate parking charges from the total cost of flats in its housing schemes. This reform was announced on Wednesday and aims to incorporate parking construction expenses into the overall project costs.

In a recent order, the DDA stipulated that no additional costs would be charged for car garages, scooter garages, or any covered and uncovered parking. Instead, these would be included in the total flat cost, allowing for a more transparent pricing system. The total expenses, including parking, will now be used to calculate the Plinth Area Rate (PAR) of the flats.

This pricing change is applicable to all ongoing DDA projects such as the DDA Karmayogi Awas Yojana 2025, DDA Towering Heights Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2025, and future housing schemes. By integrating parking costs into the overall expenditure, the DDA aims to standardize costs while offering relief to buyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

