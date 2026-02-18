Historic Bernini Sculpture Vandalized in Rome

A marble elephant sculpture by Baroque master Gian Lorenzo Bernini has suffered damage in Rome, leaving its left tusk snapped off and lying at the base of the historic monument, according to authorities.

The damage, uncovered Monday night, led police to review video footage from Piazza della Minerva to assess whether the tusk was vandalized or simply succumbed to weeks of unusually heavy rains. Italy's culture minister, Alessandro Giuli, expressed his belief that the act was deliberate, calling the incident an 'absurd act of barbarity' against the 17th-century statue, which supports an ancient Egyptian obelisk.

'It is unacceptable that once again the nation's artistic and cultural heritage must suffer such serious damage,' he said in a statement. The sculpture, known as the Elefantino, has experienced similar damage before, notably in November 2016 when the tip of the same tusk was broken off. The piece was subsequently reattached during restoration. Bernini's creation, dating back to 1667 and completed by Ercole Ferrata, is situated near the Pantheon, a major tourist attraction in Rome.

