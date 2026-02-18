Left Menu

Historic Bernini Sculpture Vandalized in Rome

A marble elephant designed by Gian Lorenzo Bernini has been damaged in Rome. Its left tusk was found snapped off, leading to speculation over whether it was vandalized or fell due to heavy rains. Italy's Culture Minister condemned the damage as an 'absurd act of barbarity.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:22 IST
Historic Bernini Sculpture Vandalized in Rome
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A marble elephant sculpture by Baroque master Gian Lorenzo Bernini has suffered damage in Rome, leaving its left tusk snapped off and lying at the base of the historic monument, according to authorities.

The damage, uncovered Monday night, led police to review video footage from Piazza della Minerva to assess whether the tusk was vandalized or simply succumbed to weeks of unusually heavy rains. Italy's culture minister, Alessandro Giuli, expressed his belief that the act was deliberate, calling the incident an 'absurd act of barbarity' against the 17th-century statue, which supports an ancient Egyptian obelisk.

'It is unacceptable that once again the nation's artistic and cultural heritage must suffer such serious damage,' he said in a statement. The sculpture, known as the Elefantino, has experienced similar damage before, notably in November 2016 when the tip of the same tusk was broken off. The piece was subsequently reattached during restoration. Bernini's creation, dating back to 1667 and completed by Ercole Ferrata, is situated near the Pantheon, a major tourist attraction in Rome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

 Sri Lanka
2
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India
3
AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

 India
4
India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026