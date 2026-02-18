Left Menu

Hamnet Sparks Tourism: Shakespeare’s Legacy Revived

The success of the film 'Hamnet', based on Maggie O'Farrell's novel, has invigorated tourist interest in Shakespearean sites in Stratford-upon-Avon. Visitor numbers have risen significantly, with many drawn to Anne Hathaway’s cottage, a setting in both the film and Shakespeare's life.

On a dreary winter day in England, visitors are flocking to William Shakespeare's childhood home and Anne Hathaway's cottage, thanks to the renewed interest sparked by the film 'Hamnet'. This cinematic adaptation, lauded by critics and audiences alike, is driving a new wave of tourism in the quaint town of Stratford-upon-Avon.

Shakespeare's Birthplace and Hathaway's Cottage, managed by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, typically welcome hundreds of thousands of worldwide visitors annually. The charity reports an increase in visitors since the release of 'Hamnet', a film that fictionalizes Shakespeare's relationship with Hathaway and their son Hamnet's death.

The film, which has garnered several BAFTA and Oscar nominations, provides a unique perspective on Shakespeare's life, exploring themes of love, loss, and creativity. Many are discovering a new connection to Shakespeare's story and legacy through this evocative portrayal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

