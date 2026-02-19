Left Menu

Tragedy in Sierra Nevada: Deadly Avalanche Claims Lives of Skiers

An avalanche in California's Sierra Nevada mountains resulted in the deaths of eight skiers, with a ninth skier presumed dead. Amid extreme winter conditions, rescuers saved six survivors. The disaster occurred in the Castle Peak area during a three-day ski excursion amidst a severe snowstorm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 01:46 IST
An unprecedented tragedy struck California's Sierra Nevada mountains, claiming the lives of eight skiers in a devastating avalanche. Authorities report that a ninth individual is still missing, marking this event as one of the deadliest avalanches in U.S. history.

Amid harsh winter conditions, rescuers successfully reached six survivors near Castle Peak. Despite the blinding snow and fierce winds, search and rescue teams maneuvered through treacherous terrains using a snowcat vehicle, skiing the final distance to the survivors.

The tragic event unfolded during a guided backcountry ski trip conducted by Blackbird Mountain Guides. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office is examining decisions made by the guide company, as the Sierra Avalanche Center extended high-alert avalanche warnings amid severe weather predictions.

