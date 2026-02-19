Left Menu

Maritime Workers Stand Firm: Strike Halts Argentine Agro-exports

Maritime workers in Argentina have initiated a 48-hour strike, disrupting national ports over proposed labor reforms. This protest coincides with a nationwide walkout to protect worker rights, focusing on President Milei's bill that seeks to limit strikes and alter compensation and labor conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 01:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Argentina, maritime workers have initiated a 48-hour strike in response to imminent labor reforms proposed by President Javier Milei. The strike, organized by the FESIMAF federation, has created significant disruptions in the country's ports, coming to a halt with agro-export activities.

This labor action aligns with a broader nationwide protest called by the CGT labor federation, aiming to safeguard workers' rights against changes that could restrict the right to strike and amend compensation structures. Gustavo Idigoras, head of Argentina's CIARA-CEC grain exporters chamber, describes the strike as politically motivated.

Industry sources report operational halts in key ports like Rosario, with cargo activities severely impacted. On the legislative front, Argentina's lower house is set for a decisive debate on President Milei's reforms on Thursday, following Senate approval. The outcome holds significant implications for Argentine labor and trade sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

