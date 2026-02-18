Pioneering Women's BPO Centre Launched in Nagaland
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has inaugurated a women-centric BPO centre in Dimapur, marking a significant step towards empowering women through employment. A collaboration between the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland and JSW Foundation, it aims to provide IT-enabled jobs and skills development for women over 18 years.
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated a groundbreaking women-centric BPO facility in Dimapur, a landmark initiative aimed at boosting women-focused employment.
The project, a collaboration between the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) and the JSW Foundation, initially aims to employ 125 people, with plans for future expansion.
Rio highlighted the venture as a new chapter towards inclusive growth, empowering women through structured employment, and enhancing Nagaland's position in the global service economy.
