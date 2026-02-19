Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat's Vision: Leading the Global South & Strengthening Hindu Identity

Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief, expressed a vision where India will lead the Global South, emphasizing unity and Hindu identity at outreach events in Lucknow. He criticized Western nations for fundamentalism, advocated for social harmony, and urged for temples to be managed by devotees, reflecting the RSS's nation-focused mission.

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stated his vision for India to lead the Global South, ensuring resilience against tariffs from other nations. He outlined his thoughts at an RSS outreach event in Lucknow, amidst ongoing tariff tensions with the US.

Addressing another event, Bhagwat criticized the US and China, accusing them of spreading fundamentalism. He emphasized the importance of social harmony and underscored that Hindu society embodies true secularism, urging Hindus to identify as such rather than by caste or language.

Bhagwat also called for religious education within families and advocated for temples to be managed by devotees. Highlighting the RSS's role in community development, he noted progress in 333 villages, underlining the organization's focus on character-building and community welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

