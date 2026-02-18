Unveiling the Epstein Files: British Police Scrutinize Explosive Allegations

In a significant development, British police are joining forces to examine potential criminal activities unveiled in documents from the US Justice Department's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. These documents include serious allegations involving former Prince Andrew, underscoring the complexity of the case.

The National Police Chiefs' Council announced the formation of a national coordination group to aid police forces analyzing the extensive three million pages of documents released last month. This effort includes examining Epstein's private jet's alleged involvement in sex trafficking and former Prince Andrew's suspected misuse of confidential reports.

The scandal has not only rocked the royal family but also embroiled UK political figures like Peter Mandelson. In response, King Charles III stripped his brother of royal titles, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced criticism over his judgment, impacting the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)