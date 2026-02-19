Left Menu

Royal Mix-Up: Princess Anne Confuses Rugby Stars

England's Joe Heyes experienced an amusing case of mistaken identity when Princess Anne mistook him for retired player Joe Marler during a Six Nations pre-match introduction. Marler, having ventured into entertainment after retiring, was wrongly identified, highlighting the amusing interaction between the young prop and the royal figure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 00:26 IST
In a mix-up ahead of the Six Nations match against Scotland, England's Joe Heyes was mistaken for retired teammate Joe Marler by none other than Princess Anne. The confusion occurred during pre-match introductions, where Princess Anne, a patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, greeted both teams at Murrayfield.

Heyes, a 26-year-old tighthead prop, expressed his surprise and slight dismay at being confused with Marler, who has since transitioned into an entertainment career following his retirement in 2024. Marler, 35, recently appeared on the reality TV show "The Celebrity Traitors."

The incident came to light as Princess Anne's daughter Zara is married to Mike Tindall, an England World Cup winner, linking the royal family closely to rugby circles. The playful case of mistaken identity added a touch of humor to the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

