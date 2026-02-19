New Mexico's Volunteer Legislators Push for Paid Positions: A Debate on Civic Tradition

New Mexico's unique tradition of having an unsalaried legislature might soon change. The state Senate narrowly passed a constitutional amendment allowing voters to decide if legislators should be paid based on the state's median income level.

This movement, driven by young female lawmakers, highlights the difficulties in balancing legislative responsibilities with personal commitments. Critics argue the lack of salaries excludes younger, working-class candidates and hinders effective governance.

New Mexico's volunteer legislature, termed a source of civic pride, contrasts with states like New York, where lawmakers earn over $100,000. Advocates for change believe that salaries could attract diverse candidates and enhance legislative efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)