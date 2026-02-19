Geneva Peace Talks Stumble Amidst Ukraine-Russia Tensions

The latest round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia held in Geneva has ended without significant progress. Despite President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's dissatisfaction, U.S. officials reported 'meaningful progress,' although Moscow and Kyiv described the discussions as difficult.

Delegations from both nations agreed to reconvene, while U.S. President Donald Trump has pressured Ukraine to reach a deal despite the potential for painful concessions. As Russian forces continue to pose threats, especially targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the diplomatic landscape remains tense.

The complexities of negotiating key issues such as territorial boundaries and control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant highlight deep-rooted sticking points. Moving forward, Ukraine seeks strong support from the U.S., particularly security guarantees to prevent further conflict, amid concerns about shifting American political focus.

