Zuckerberg Faces Grilling in Landmark Social Media Trial

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, testified in a Los Angeles courtroom in a significant trial concerning the influence of social media on young users. He addressed charges that platforms like Instagram are deliberately addictive and harmful to youth.

Zuckerberg faced intense questioning, particularly about his congressional testimony and internal advice on his public persona. He denied that social media training influences his responses, arguing that it was mere feedback from colleagues.

The trial's outcome could set a precedent for many similar lawsuits targeting social media companies. A Meta spokesperson asserted their commitment to supporting young people, while Zuckerberg himself reiterated his dedication to helping, not exploiting, vulnerable users.

(With inputs from agencies.)