Zuckerberg Faces Grilling in Landmark Social Media Trial
Mark Zuckerberg defended Meta's policies in a trial questioning social media's impact on youth. Accused of fostering addiction among young users, Zuckerberg countered claims regarding his corporate tone and company policies. This case could influence numerous similar lawsuits against social media platforms.
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, testified in a Los Angeles courtroom in a significant trial concerning the influence of social media on young users. He addressed charges that platforms like Instagram are deliberately addictive and harmful to youth.
Zuckerberg faced intense questioning, particularly about his congressional testimony and internal advice on his public persona. He denied that social media training influences his responses, arguing that it was mere feedback from colleagues.
The trial's outcome could set a precedent for many similar lawsuits targeting social media companies. A Meta spokesperson asserted their commitment to supporting young people, while Zuckerberg himself reiterated his dedication to helping, not exploiting, vulnerable users.
