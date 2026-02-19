Lagarde Rumors Ripple Through Markets Amid Fed Strategy Shift

The euro faced pressure on Wednesday following reports of European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's potential early departure. In contrast, the dollar gained strength as economic metrics showed surprising vitality, coupled with insights from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting.

The Financial Times suggested Lagarde aims to resign ahead of the French presidential election, allowing President Macron leverage in choosing her successor. Although the ECB insists no decision has been made, the currency market's concentration appears rooted in immediate economic data and monetary strategies rather than leadership rumors.

Contributing to the dollar's rise, U.S. economic indicators showed an unexpected uptick, possibly driven by an AI investment surge. Meanwhile, geopolitical negotiations and varying central bank stances continued to shape global market sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)