Incident at Shivneri: Crowd Chaos During Celebration

Three individuals were injured in a crowded celebration at Shivneri Fort, Pune. The incident occurred early Thursday morning during the commemoration of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary. Swift police response ensured continued crowd movement and safety as additional forces were deployed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-02-2026 09:17 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 09:17 IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were injured in a chaotic scene at Pune's Shivneri Fort amid a large gathering celebrating the birth anniversary of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, police reported.

The incident unfolded around 3:30 am when a torch-bearing group was descending near the Meena Darwaja in Junnar tehsil amid heavy crowds. Despite police advising caution, a push from above caused several people to fall, injuring three.

Police immediately assisted the injured, ensuring the event continued smoothly. Additional forces were deployed to stabilize the situation as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was expected to visit the fort to honor the legendary king.

(With inputs from agencies.)

