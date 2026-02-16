Tensions Flare: Cross-Offences Registered After BJP-Congress Clash in Pune

Pune witnessed a significant political tension on Sunday as Congress and BJP workers clashed during a protest, leading to a stone-pelting incident outside Congress Bhavan. Following the dispute, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed that cross-offences have been recorded against both parties, describing the event as 'very unfortunate.'

The confrontation arose after statements made by Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal concerning historical figures Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan. The altercation quickly escalated into a law-and-order issue but was effectively managed by the police. No arrests have been made as of now, although investigations continue with electronic evidence being gathered.

Pune City Police has lodged a case against approximately 50 BJP workers, including city president Dhiraj Ghate and BJYM Pune chief Dushyant Mohol, for alleged involvement in stone-pelting and causing damage to property at the Congress Bhavan. Despite tensions, police remain vigilant, ensuring public safety and maintaining order.

(With inputs from agencies.)