Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Cross-Offences Registered After BJP-Congress Clash in Pune

In Pune, tensions escalated between Congress and BJP workers leading to a stone-pelting incident during a political protest. Both parties have been booked for cross-offences. The clash was prompted by remarks from Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan. Police swiftly controlled the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:29 IST
Tensions Flare: Cross-Offences Registered After BJP-Congress Clash in Pune
Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune witnessed a significant political tension on Sunday as Congress and BJP workers clashed during a protest, leading to a stone-pelting incident outside Congress Bhavan. Following the dispute, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed that cross-offences have been recorded against both parties, describing the event as 'very unfortunate.'

The confrontation arose after statements made by Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal concerning historical figures Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan. The altercation quickly escalated into a law-and-order issue but was effectively managed by the police. No arrests have been made as of now, although investigations continue with electronic evidence being gathered.

Pune City Police has lodged a case against approximately 50 BJP workers, including city president Dhiraj Ghate and BJYM Pune chief Dushyant Mohol, for alleged involvement in stone-pelting and causing damage to property at the Congress Bhavan. Despite tensions, police remain vigilant, ensuring public safety and maintaining order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Amidst BJP Invitation

Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Ami...

 India
2
Mumbai's Encroachment Crackdown: A Call for Action

Mumbai's Encroachment Crackdown: A Call for Action

 India
3
Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Ass...

 India
4
India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surveillance

India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surv...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026