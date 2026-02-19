Scandals and Scrutiny: The Troubling Tale of the Maa Chandi Devi Temple

The Uttarakhand High Court has voiced grave concerns over criminal allegations against the chief priest of the Maa Chandi Devi Temple, Haridwar. Justice Rakesh Thapliyal highlighted the negative impact on religious institutions' dignity due to rising cases against temple and ashram associates.

Pointing to issues such as live-in relationships, domestic disputes, and molestation involving religious figureheads, the court stressed the seriousness of maintaining the sanctity of spiritual places. Surprise inspections of temples and ashrams were ordered to ensure adherence to operational integrity.

The allegations include claims by the wife of Mahant Rohit Giri, head priest of Maa Chandi Devi Temple, about an affair with Reena Bisht and financial misappropriations. Further complicating matters, Giri faces molestation charges, prompting the court to demand clearer oversight by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)