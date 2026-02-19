Left Menu

Turmoil in CPI(M): Rahaman's Resignation Sparks Political Frenzy

CPI(M) youth leader Pratikur Rahaman resigns from the party, citing being sidelined for raising ideological concerns. His departure stirs political discussions in West Bengal, especially following CPI(M) state secretary’s controversial meeting with former TMC leader Humayun Kabir. The party is yet to decide on accepting the resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:40 IST
Turmoil in CPI(M): Rahaman's Resignation Sparks Political Frenzy
  • Country:
  • India

Pratikur Rahaman, a youth leader from CPI(M), has stepped down from the party, citing disenchantment over internal ideological differences. Rahaman criticized CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim for engaging with Humayun Kabir, a former TMC leader, amid speculation of a potential political alliance before West Bengal's elections.

Rahaman's resignation highlights tensions within CPI(M) as he claims marginalization for voicing his principles. The leadership has not clarified their stance on his departure from both the state committee and the party's primary membership. His decision has reignited discussions about the party's direction and strategy.

During a state committee meeting, CPI(M) officials were undecided on how to proceed with Rahaman's resignation. His allegations of backchannel transactions with TMC add complexity to the party dynamics, reflecting larger political narratives as the region braces for upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global
2
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

 Global
3
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
4
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026