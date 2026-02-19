Turmoil in CPI(M): Rahaman's Resignation Sparks Political Frenzy

Pratikur Rahaman, a youth leader from CPI(M), has stepped down from the party, citing disenchantment over internal ideological differences. Rahaman criticized CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim for engaging with Humayun Kabir, a former TMC leader, amid speculation of a potential political alliance before West Bengal's elections.

Rahaman's resignation highlights tensions within CPI(M) as he claims marginalization for voicing his principles. The leadership has not clarified their stance on his departure from both the state committee and the party's primary membership. His decision has reignited discussions about the party's direction and strategy.

During a state committee meeting, CPI(M) officials were undecided on how to proceed with Rahaman's resignation. His allegations of backchannel transactions with TMC add complexity to the party dynamics, reflecting larger political narratives as the region braces for upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)