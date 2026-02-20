Left Menu

The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie: An Ongoing Mystery

The disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC's 'Today' show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has perplexed authorities since she was last seen on January 31. Evidence suggests an abduction, with a masked man caught on camera. Despite ransom demands, investigations have yet to yield significant breakthroughs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 01:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 01:32 IST
The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie: An Ongoing Mystery

Nancy Guthrie, 84, mother of NBC's 'Today' show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, vanished after visiting her daughter's home in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31. Evidence suggests abduction, as surveillance footage captured a masked man tampering with her doorbell camera.

Contact was lost with Guthrie's pacemaker shortly afterward, raising alarms when she missed church services. Authorities later identified a ransom note and gathered DNA evidence, but crucial leads remain scarce. Despite two ransom deadlines, the case is unresolved.

Authorities released footage of the suspected abductor, and the FBI searched a nearby home, apprehending a man who was later released. With no arrests made and a DNA match in national databases unattainable, the investigation is at an impasse. Savannah Guthrie continues to seek public assistance via social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
YouTuber Attack Sparks Tensions in Hyderabad's Amberpet

YouTuber Attack Sparks Tensions in Hyderabad's Amberpet

 India
2
Vibrant Village Programme-II: Bridging the Gap in Assam's Barak Valley

Vibrant Village Programme-II: Bridging the Gap in Assam's Barak Valley

 India
3
Supreme Court and BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Slam Election Freebies

Supreme Court and BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Slam Election Freebies

 India
4
Jonathan Trott Reflects as Afghanistan Ends T20 World Cup Stint

Jonathan Trott Reflects as Afghanistan Ends T20 World Cup Stint

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026