The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie: An Ongoing Mystery

Nancy Guthrie, 84, mother of NBC's 'Today' show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, vanished after visiting her daughter's home in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31. Evidence suggests abduction, as surveillance footage captured a masked man tampering with her doorbell camera.

Contact was lost with Guthrie's pacemaker shortly afterward, raising alarms when she missed church services. Authorities later identified a ransom note and gathered DNA evidence, but crucial leads remain scarce. Despite two ransom deadlines, the case is unresolved.

Authorities released footage of the suspected abductor, and the FBI searched a nearby home, apprehending a man who was later released. With no arrests made and a DNA match in national databases unattainable, the investigation is at an impasse. Savannah Guthrie continues to seek public assistance via social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)