The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie: An Ongoing Mystery
The disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC's 'Today' show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has perplexed authorities since she was last seen on January 31. Evidence suggests an abduction, with a masked man caught on camera. Despite ransom demands, investigations have yet to yield significant breakthroughs.
Nancy Guthrie, 84, mother of NBC's 'Today' show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, vanished after visiting her daughter's home in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31. Evidence suggests abduction, as surveillance footage captured a masked man tampering with her doorbell camera.
Contact was lost with Guthrie's pacemaker shortly afterward, raising alarms when she missed church services. Authorities later identified a ransom note and gathered DNA evidence, but crucial leads remain scarce. Despite two ransom deadlines, the case is unresolved.
Authorities released footage of the suspected abductor, and the FBI searched a nearby home, apprehending a man who was later released. With no arrests made and a DNA match in national databases unattainable, the investigation is at an impasse. Savannah Guthrie continues to seek public assistance via social media.
