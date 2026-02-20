Siddhant Chaturvedi Embarks on a Legendary Journey as V Shantaram

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is set to step into the role of the legendary filmmaker V Shantaram in a new biopic, a project he describes as a "huge responsibility." The film, directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, will trace Shantaram's remarkable journey from the silent era to color cinema.

Chaturvedi, who feels fortunate to portray Shantaram, acknowledges the film will dive deep into the "golden age" of the Indian film industry. "Learning and unlearning happens in every film," he noted, emphasizing the script's authenticity and the film's dedication to portraying Shantaram without resorting to the common "sanitised" biopic narrative.

Co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia as Jayashree, one of Shantaram's influential collaborators, the biopic promises to deliver a comprehensive look at the filmmaker's life and work. The production, backed by Rajkamal Entertainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Productions, aims to educate today's generation about the iconic filmmaker's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)