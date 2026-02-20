Left Menu

Siddhant Chaturvedi Embarks on a Legendary Journey as V Shantaram

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi takes on the challenging role of iconic filmmaker V Shantaram in a new biopic. The film, written and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, will explore Shantaram's journey in Indian cinema. Co-star Tamannaah Bhatia joins Chaturvedi in this project, highlighting cinema's golden age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:44 IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi Embarks on a Legendary Journey as V Shantaram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is set to step into the role of the legendary filmmaker V Shantaram in a new biopic, a project he describes as a "huge responsibility." The film, directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, will trace Shantaram's remarkable journey from the silent era to color cinema.

Chaturvedi, who feels fortunate to portray Shantaram, acknowledges the film will dive deep into the "golden age" of the Indian film industry. "Learning and unlearning happens in every film," he noted, emphasizing the script's authenticity and the film's dedication to portraying Shantaram without resorting to the common "sanitised" biopic narrative.

Co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia as Jayashree, one of Shantaram's influential collaborators, the biopic promises to deliver a comprehensive look at the filmmaker's life and work. The production, backed by Rajkamal Entertainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Productions, aims to educate today's generation about the iconic filmmaker's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand Unveils Third Supplementary Budget for 2025-26

Jharkhand Unveils Third Supplementary Budget for 2025-26

 India
2
Werder Bremen Cancels U.S. Tour Amid Unrest and Economic Concerns

Werder Bremen Cancels U.S. Tour Amid Unrest and Economic Concerns

 Global
3
Namo Bharat: Revolutionizing Commutes with Air-Travel Style Comforts

Namo Bharat: Revolutionizing Commutes with Air-Travel Style Comforts

 India
4
Stability Amid Volatility: India's Macroeconomic Outlook

Stability Amid Volatility: India's Macroeconomic Outlook

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026