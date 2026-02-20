Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Advocates for Unity and Jobs in Assam

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's politics, urging focus on jobs. She highlighted singer Zubeen Garg as a unifying figure and defended Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi against false allegations. Vadra called for politics of love in Assam over divisive tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:23 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Advocates for Unity and Jobs in Assam
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has openly criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling on him to prioritize employment issues rather than attacking political opponents' families.

Vadra hailed Zubeen Garg as an emblem of unity and condemned personal attacks on Congress's Gaurav Gogoi, labeling it as 'wrong politics.'

She argued that Sarma's allegations against Gogoi are baseless and urged for focus on development and inclusive politics, especially highlighting the need for jobs for youths and women in Assam.

