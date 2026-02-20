Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Advocates for Unity and Jobs in Assam

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has openly criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling on him to prioritize employment issues rather than attacking political opponents' families.

Vadra hailed Zubeen Garg as an emblem of unity and condemned personal attacks on Congress's Gaurav Gogoi, labeling it as 'wrong politics.'

She argued that Sarma's allegations against Gogoi are baseless and urged for focus on development and inclusive politics, especially highlighting the need for jobs for youths and women in Assam.